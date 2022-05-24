Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Afya updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AFYA stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

A number of research firms have commented on AFYA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

