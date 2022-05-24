Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,044,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 66,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

