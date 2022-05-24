Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $105.50 and last traded at $106.11, with a volume of 45707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.28.

Specifically, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,135,624.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 742,480 shares of company stock valued at $120,617,976. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

