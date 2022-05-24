Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.
Shares of AIRG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 20,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,377. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.95.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Airgain by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.
About Airgain (Get Rating)
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
