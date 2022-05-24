Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.30-$15.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.94. The company had a trading volume of 999,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $154.23 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Albemarle from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

