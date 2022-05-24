Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,655 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in RingCentral by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after buying an additional 376,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,840,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 887,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,354,000 after buying an additional 101,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,350,000 after buying an additional 63,554 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,875,000 after buying an additional 129,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.68.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.