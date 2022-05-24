Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 200,000 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

ACWX stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $59.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

