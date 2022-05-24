Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 67,664 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 81.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,634 shares of company stock worth $9,663,279. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.97. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

