Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.67 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.21.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

