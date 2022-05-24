Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 570,071 shares of company stock valued at $18,597,017 over the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

