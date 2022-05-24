Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.