Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 371.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,540 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,640 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.76. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.05.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

