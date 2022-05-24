Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 228,785 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,785 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.13% of CAE worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:CAE opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

