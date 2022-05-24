Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 506.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 44,737 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $119.58 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.