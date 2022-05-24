Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 190,020 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $916,810. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

