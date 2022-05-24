Alerus Financial NA Acquires 13,048 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 134,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

