Alerus Financial NA Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,710. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

