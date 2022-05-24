Alerus Financial NA Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after acquiring an additional 301,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,262,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,882,000 after purchasing an additional 215,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 260,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,503. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,896 shares of company stock worth $24,354,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.