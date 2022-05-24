Alerus Financial NA Grows Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 814.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $47,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,315. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.64 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

