Alerus Financial NA Has $4.09 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,866 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $63.82. 353,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,563. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

