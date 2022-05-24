Alerus Financial NA Purchases 448 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

ADBE traded down $8.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $188.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

