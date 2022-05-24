Alerus Financial NA Sells 1,084 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $524.61. The company had a trading volume of 92,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.97. The stock has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.53 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

