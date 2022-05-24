Alerus Financial NA Sells 6,595 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.28. The stock had a trading volume of 212,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,987. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average of $143.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

