Alien Worlds (TLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $63.29 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $94.10 million and approximately $63.29 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,462.67 or 0.32293574 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00505528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00034078 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,345.94 or 1.44515424 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

