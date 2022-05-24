Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alight stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 118,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.32. Alight has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $3,077,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

