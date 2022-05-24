Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allbirds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $4.68 on Friday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

