Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $47.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,233.33. 1,570,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,537.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,708.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,127.46 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

