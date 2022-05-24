Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,329.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $118.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,111.59. The stock had a trading volume of 157,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,753. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,115.93 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,528.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,701.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

