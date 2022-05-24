Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 55,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,560,113 shares.The stock last traded at $2,079.50 and had previously closed at $2,233.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,537.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,708.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

