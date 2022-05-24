Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Sehat Sutardja Buys 448,319 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja acquired 448,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £717,310.40 ($902,617.84).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($899,710.58).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £914,660.80 ($1,150,951.05).

On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £605,000 ($761,293.57).

AWE opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.04) on Tuesday. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

