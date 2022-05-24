Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ALSMY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alstom from €47.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($39.89) to €38.00 ($40.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($53.19) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.35.

Alstom stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Alstom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

