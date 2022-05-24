Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Takes Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,541,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,921,000. Bowlero makes up 7.9% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bowlero as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,530,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero in the fourth quarter worth $23,177,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at $3,739,000.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 245,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,921. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bowlero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

