Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,309,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,738,762. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

