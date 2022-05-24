Ambire AdEx One Day Volume Tops $2.99 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $32.82 million and $2.99 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,138.53 or 0.99967691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars.

