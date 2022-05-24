América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $20.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,842 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,619 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 1,252,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,023. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

