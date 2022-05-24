América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in América Móvil by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 214,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 23.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

About América Móvil (Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.