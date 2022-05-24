American International Group Inc. Acquires 314,331 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 15,112.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,331 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of AA opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

