American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Middleby worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,856. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $140.55 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.82.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

