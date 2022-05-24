American International Group Inc. Has $16.69 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 409,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after buying an additional 221,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

