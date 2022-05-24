American International Group Inc. Has $17.88 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

