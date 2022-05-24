American International Group Inc. Has $21.53 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $286.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.11 and its 200-day moving average is $316.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.53 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,480. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

