American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,896 shares of company stock worth $24,354,786. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.