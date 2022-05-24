American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of A stock opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

