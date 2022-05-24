American International Group Inc. Sells 1,706 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Five Below worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.64 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.33.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

