American International Group Inc. Sells 4,541 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 68.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 32,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ciena by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ciena by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,204,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,486. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

