American International Group Inc. Sells 5,079 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Silicon Laboratories worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
