American International Group Inc. Sells 8,210 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

