American International Group Inc. Sells 8,676 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Jabil worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

