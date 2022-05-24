America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.92.

CRMT traded up $23.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 759,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $643.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.19 EPS. Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 38.1% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 387.3% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

