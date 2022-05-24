Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after buying an additional 3,068,582 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,219,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 1,425,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after buying an additional 1,383,498 shares during the last quarter.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,405. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

